Martine Gerow Purchases 10,000 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) CFO Martine Gerow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
