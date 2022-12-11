Allan Peters Sells 553 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Qualys Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.06. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $162.36.
Institutional Trading of Qualys
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Qualys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 316.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1,512.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
