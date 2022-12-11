Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 35.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $350,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,662,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after buying an additional 36,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

WY opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

