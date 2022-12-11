Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,041 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.55 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

