Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,255 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.96 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 369.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.