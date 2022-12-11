Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $246,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 70.0% during the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth $114,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VERU stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.
Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.
