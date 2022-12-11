Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $245,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,715,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

International Game Technology stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also

