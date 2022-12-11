Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $237,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $81.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

