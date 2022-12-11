Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $268,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

