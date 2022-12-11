Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $288,000 Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 290.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Post by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

