Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in monday.com by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in monday.com by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

monday.com Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $109.83 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $324.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

