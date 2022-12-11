Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Down 4.0 %

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAH opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

