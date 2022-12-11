Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 800 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

