Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $108,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in GoodRx by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GoodRx to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

GoodRx Stock Up 4.0 %

GoodRx Profile

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

