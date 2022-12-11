12,100 Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 35.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,819 shares of company stock worth $107,815. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:IONQ opened at $4.48 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $887.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

