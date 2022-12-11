Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.