Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 245 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

ED opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

