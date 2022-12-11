Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Baxter International by 10,891.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Baxter International by 91.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

