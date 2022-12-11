ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 87.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $219.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $265.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,738. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

