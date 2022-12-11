Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $289.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

