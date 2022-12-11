Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 83 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $420.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

