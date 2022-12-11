Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 314 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $366,882,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

