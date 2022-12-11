Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $13,814,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

