Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 88 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,740 shares of company stock worth $30,748,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $272.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

