Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 534 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 689,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.46 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

