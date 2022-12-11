Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 147,300 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.37% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.45 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dutch Bros Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.