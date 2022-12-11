Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 147,300 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.37% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.45 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

