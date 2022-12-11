Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 101 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.83.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of AVB stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $190.50. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

