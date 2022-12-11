Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Trading Down 2.8%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 10,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 168,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile
Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.
