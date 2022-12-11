Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Trading Down 2.8%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 10,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 168,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. ( NASDAQ:MYNZ Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

