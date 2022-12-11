Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 2.8%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.66. 96,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,287,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance Global Group

In other news, CEO Ezra Beyman purchased 207,868 shares of Reliance Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $195,395.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,733.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.