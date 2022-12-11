W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Down 2.3%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.20 ($0.95). 116,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 151,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.98).

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7,820.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.28.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

