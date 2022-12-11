Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Trading 17% Higher

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) shares traded up 17% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do.

