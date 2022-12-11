Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Down 0.8%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 8.47% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

