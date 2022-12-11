iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.25 and last traded at C$30.14. 27,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 25,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.10.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.