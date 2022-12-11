Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Down 0.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,824 ($71.02) and last traded at GBX 5,840 ($71.21). 946,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,286,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,880 ($71.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.99) to GBX 7,050 ($85.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($108.52) to GBX 8,200 ($99.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.79) to GBX 7,600 ($92.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,750 ($82.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,516.67 ($91.66).

The firm has a market cap of £41.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,374.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,843.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($74.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,753.79).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

