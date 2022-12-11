Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Down 0%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 1,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Sound Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54.

Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.51% of Sound Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.