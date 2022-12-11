Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 6,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Investec cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

