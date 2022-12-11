Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

AKCCF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Aker Carbon Capture ASA from 25.00 to 20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities raised Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

