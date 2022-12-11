Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.84.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.