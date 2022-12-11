Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Up 4.1%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 83,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 143,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUIS shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$187.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

