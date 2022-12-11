Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43. 1,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Exponential Data ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

