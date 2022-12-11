Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.93 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

