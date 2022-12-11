Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after buying an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after buying an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

