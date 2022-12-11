LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,969 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $43,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 180.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $81.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

