Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.17 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,128,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.