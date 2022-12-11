Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,971 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of UDR worth $40,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UDR by 1,015.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.