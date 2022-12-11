Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,522 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Vistra worth $50,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 27.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vistra by 930.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

