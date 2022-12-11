Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Corning by 24.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 48.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corning by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 99.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

