Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMP opened at $321.04 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.37 and a 200-day moving average of $275.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

