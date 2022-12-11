Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.90% of Murphy Oil worth $42,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 724,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 542,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $40.97 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.