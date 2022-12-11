Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $51,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,537 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,779 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $319.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

